Lifeguard Team hosts Training drill

The Recreation Department Lifeguard Team hosted a training drill with the Penn Valley Emergency Medical Response Team, along with Calstar and its flight crew, this past Sunday morning. I would like to thank Lake Wildwood's pool manager, Mitch Skinner, for setting up this invaluable training for our lifeguards.

The lifeguards first performed a spinal injury drill with Penn Valley EMS at the pool. Questions were answered regarding what procedures will provide the best result in saving a life. After the drill, Calstar landed and provided a detailed lecture on what is necessary to perform a successful response to an emergency here at Lake Wildwood.

The Recreation Department would like to thank Penn Valley EMS, along with the Calstar flight crew, for such an outstanding educational opportunity.

Save the Dates:

Flick N Float: "Wrinkle in Time," Aug. 17

Movie in the Park: "Pacific Rim," Aug. 24