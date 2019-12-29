Letters to the Editor

Food Basket Project a Success!

The Rotary Club of Penn Valley just completed its annual Food Basket Project. This Project distributes food “baskets” to 30 needy Penn Valley families. The supplies provide groceries for a traditional holiday dinner (turkey and the fixings) as well as meals for the holiday school break.

The baskets consist of three reusable grocery bags filled with both non-perishable (cereals, sandwich makings, soup, spaghetti, hot chocolate mix, etc.) and perishable items (carrots, apples, cuties, bread, dinner rolls), along with a turkey and a five-pound bag of potatoes.

The baskets are augmented with groceries collected during the schools’ food drives. Funds for this project are raised by community members donating their WOW points (loyalty program at Holiday Market) to the Rotary Club of Penn Valley (Code #476).

The Rotary Club would like to thank all those folks that donated their WOW points to make this community project successful! The PTC at Ready Springs and Williams Ranch also donate funds. The Club would also like to thank Holiday Market, The Union/NCCA and the Delta Windjammers DGC/OTB Discs for donating the reusable grocery bags.

This is a very generous community! Thank you!

Debbi Corbett, Chair, Food Basket Project

Rotary Club of Penn Valley

Vote ‘Yes’ on Measure J

￼For much of the last decade – and particularly since commissioning a complete facilities needs assessment in the Fall of 2018 – PVUESD has evaluated facility repairs and improvements needed at our schools. Ready Springs was originally built in 1957 and went through some modernization in 1999 and 2008. Williams Ranch was built in 1991 and has had maintenance completed, but no modernization. At this point, both schools have many classrooms and other aging facilities in need of significant repairs and upgrades. The current cost of all our needs is estimated to be approximately $35 million.

Of course, PVUESD is seeking various potential funding sources (the State, our own operating budget, the proceeds from the sale of Pleasant Valley School, philanthropy, etc.) to pay for some of these improvements. However, even if we received all available resources (some of which require a local ‘match’), we would still be facing millions of dollars of needs. Since the beginning of this year, we have been sharing our needs and priorities with the broader community, always seeking feedback about what projects are most important and the options we have to fund potential facility improvements. With all of your input, considerable discussion and careful deliberation, the Board of Trustees unanimously decided to make a request for local funding, placing Measure “J”, a General Obligation (GO) bond, on the March 3, 2020 ballot. Neither PVUESD nor either of the preceding districts has done so for many decades.

Measure “J” is a $16 million GO bond measure which could provide funds to:

● Repair aging classrooms, restrooms, roofs, siding, dry-rot, and drinking water lines

● Repair and replace old infrastructure, including electrical, water and sewer systems

● Improve student health, safety and security

● Provide safe classrooms that are specially constructed to meet the needs of each student

● Ensure all bond funds are spent locally on Williams Ranch and Ready Springs schools

● Require a citizens’ oversight committee, independent annual financial and performance audits, public reports of how bond funds are spent, and a responsible repayment plan

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about Measure “J” are included in the following pages. Additionally, the specific project list for Measure “J” will be included in every voter’s informational materials. More detailed information about Measure “J” and all of PVUESD’s efforts to improve classrooms and other facilities is available on the District’s website: http://www.pvuesd.org/community/district-go-bond. You may also contact Superintendent England directly at (530) 432-7311 or via email at tengland@pvuesd.org with any questions, to schedule a time to discuss the facility needs at PVUESD, or visit either campus.

The Penn Valley Governing Board

Rob Moen, President , Linda Collins, Clerk

Members: Ann Driver, Sharon Loucks, Amanda Connell

Torie F. England, Ed.D. ‐ Superintendent