Letter — With Much Gratitude to Lake Wildwood

Lake Wildwood's 5th Annual Charity Injured Veteran Golf Tournament was held Wednesday, 25 July 2018 at the beautiful Lake Wildwood Golf Course.

Each event we showcase one of our nations hero's and is honored during the event as the Lake Wildwood Patriots Honor Star Recipient.

This years Lake Wildwood Star Recipient was Retired Army Combat Engineer Sgt Kyle Sayre. Sgt Sayre was severely injured the last days of his deployment in Iraq during Operation Enduring Freedom, which resulted in tragic loss of his leg.

Patriots Honor was founded by a group of veterans and their families dedicated to assisting those military members that suffered severe injuries defending our country. Patriots Honor Organization mission is to enable injured veterans to pursue their recreational passions by providing state-of-the-art prosthetics and top-of-the- line sporting and adaptive equipment tailored to their specific needs.

Thanks to our giving community, this year's tournament generated enough donations to purchase a special adaptive hunting-fishing all-terrain sports utility vehicle and was presented to Sgt Sayre during the event banquet. Today Sgt Sayre enjoys hunting and fishing and has been vital to his recuperation and recovery of his severe injuries.

On behalf of the Lake Wildwood Injured Veterans Committee, we sincerely thank all of our donors and local businesses for their heartfelt contributions and donations this year.

Through your generosity, these veterans realize the true magnitude of our nation's gratitude for their service. We would like to recognize the following donors for their outstanding support and dedication to our nations heroes:

