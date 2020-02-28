Let’s Watch Our Speed, Driving Habits

Spring is showing up at Lake Wildwood and the weather is fabulous.For those of us who golf, the Course is looking great.Speaking of the Course, you may see the irrigation pipes piling up on the lower deck of the Clubhouse parking lot.

That’s a good indication that the project is in full swing. William “Bill” Hamilton,our Director of Agronomy,is hard at work coordinating the work and getting things up and running.

We are looking forward to seeing the results of a course that has never been irrigated properly. The new technology in golf course irrigation is literally decades better than what we have been using.

The Recreation Department will be using this great weather season to make available the kayaks, paddle boards and paddle boats starting this weekend.You will see soccer nets and activities a little earlier than previous years. No reason not to take advantage of this great weather.

I want to remind everyone of the need to watch our speed and driving habits throughout the community. We will be into summer before you know it and the little ones will be out and about.

It is important that we drive safely and be cautious.Soon there willbe much more street activity and the young ones play and sometimes don’t always pay attention. I am asking all drivers to be extra vigilant and watch for pedestrians. In no time, summer will be here.

The Town Hall meeting last week showed what we are doing to address fire safety within our beautiful lake community. If you miss the presentation, no worries. We filmed the meeting and you can watch it all on Channel 95.

Our website is now fully stocked with all the pertinent information needed to learn just what is expected and what to do to reduce fire fuel danger at your home.

If you would like a detailed look at the scope of work for the first year and what is expected, please refer to the Fire Wise information section at FireWise on lwwa.org.

Census

Many of you have expressed concern as to what the census is all about.We need all Lake Wildwood Members to complete the census form and turn it into the Administration office or complete the online form.

Clubhouse:

Many people have expressed to us that they did not know that we had a clubhouse or that they thought the Community Center was the Clubhouse.

If the only gate you drive through is the North Gate, I could imagine that you may think that the Community Center is the Clubhouse.

Well much to your good fortune, we have a wonderful Clubhouse on Cottontail Way. That is where all the food and beverage, music, great food,and wonderful Golf Course is located. If you have not enjoyed the Clubhouse, I encourage you to do so. Besides, entering from the Main Gate if you usually do not, is a great way to see your community.

FY 2020/21 Budget

Our annual budget process is done, and you should look at The Wildwood Independentto review the proposed documents. We have a limited time to post them and get your feedback.

We feel that the upcoming year will be filled with a lot of fun activities and opportunities to experience Lake Wildwood.