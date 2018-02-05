Lending a Hand

Knights of Columbus present $2500 check to Operation Warm Heart.

First Sergeants at Beale Air Force Base administer Operation Warm Heart and will use the funds to assist young airmen in need. Pictured from left to right are Ed Wydra, MSgt Travis Beyea, Tom Lawicki, Rick Borlik, Don Soto, MSgt Jeremy Kincade and MSgt Mendi Graham. Members of Assembly 2623, a non-profit, raise funds by operating the parking lot across from the Fairgrounds during the Fourth of July and County Fair. Members also use proceeds to rehabilitate wheelchairs and scooters for persons in need through the "Bill's Wheels" program (for more information, call 273-1550).