Learn How to Fool a Fish!

KIM: Photo subject requests not to use pic..thnx

“Are there any fish in this lake?” This is an often-asked question here in Lake Wildwood. The answer is yes, yes, yes! Our lake is home for catfish, carp, bluegill and largemouth bass, with bass being the most targeted species by anglers.

The next question is usually, “Well, how do you catch them?” This topic deserves some thought before answering. There are endless techniques for catching these finny creatures and an even greater array of tackle to use in the process.

To best answer the question, I decided to start with the simplest of both tackle choices and fishing methods which have proven effective for fooling the fish.

As president of the Lake Wildwood Fishing Club, I thought our organization’s members, with their combined years of experience, would provide an excellent resource and a great opportunity to address basic techniques needed to begin bass fishing right here at home. The veteran fishermen would share their knowledge with anyone and everyone.

The result is an evening workshop, open to all interested folks — a show-and-tell presentation by our Club, followed by fielding audience questions.

The free workshop will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, in the Community Center’s Manzanita Room. We invite your attendance and look forward to an educational and fun evening. Hope to see you there. Tight lines!