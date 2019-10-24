Lake Wildwood’s ‘Munch a Bunch’ a Big Success

You’d think their jaws would be sore by now … all that munching from the Lake Wildwood goats. “This year the goats started on the greenbelts on Sun Forest Drive,” says Public Works director Greg Meyer. “Then they ate their way through the walking trail off Lake Wildwood Drive.” Next, they will be in the Meadow Creek greenbelt in a week or two.

Lake Wildwood Association (LWA) has a three-year contract with the goat herder so that we can complete Association properties; we should be able to go over green belts three times. The first year, the goats munch up the vegetation, leaving slash, stumps and things that have been covered up for a very long time. The next year, the vegetation will grow again because the root system is not eaten; therefore, the goat herd takes off the shoots. The third year, the herd should be at a maintenance level.

“The goat program has been tremendously successful because we’re reducing fuels/undergrowth that causes fire to move rapidly through this area,” says Greg. This vegetation is now gone and cannot easily catch the tree limbs on fire. A tree crown fire is more dangerous than a ground fire. These goats are focused on all the hard-to-reach areas, where equipment can’t be used.

The goats’ work has exposed slash (dead brush, downed trees, logs, etc.) that we can now see. There are a few things, such as a pipe line, that we didn’t realize was there. LWA Public Works is now working on the possibility of a fuels reduction crew to further clean this area. Great work in progress.

Washington Ridge Crew Update: The Washington Ridge Crew is finished for the year. They were very efficient at cleaning up the dead/dying debris in the Campground and around the Sanitation Facility, which helps protect this important infrastructure facility from wildfire. Lake Wildwood residents cannot come back into the community after an evacuation if the sewer system is not working. “We’re in the process of negotiating the crew for next year,” Greg says.