Lake Wildwood’s Citizens Who Care

Citizens Who Care is a group of about 50 residents of Penn Valley’s Lake Wildwood that has dedicated one day each month, for almost 20 years, to cleaning up Hwy 20.

Earlier this summer they decided to make an impact on the environment and the community in most need by collecting redeemable and recyclable material from the Lake Wildwood Community, with the plan of redeeming the aluminum cans and plastic and glass bottles for cash to be donated towards Interfaith Food Ministry’s food program. On September 11th, the IFM truck was packed to the max for the first trip to the redemption station in Marysville, where over 1,200 pounds of bottles and cans were redeemed to the tune of $975.

“I would like to personally thank Bob and his team for a great job. I know that he personally spent hours creating the CWC Club to conform to the LWW rules and find a suitable place to take the recyclables for redemption,” said Rick Kahil, Vice President of the IFM Board.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this effort,” said Naomi Cabral, IFM Development Director. “This is one of the best win-win collaborations I’ve ever witnessed. Getting the community on board to collect their redeemable cans and bottles while helping those in need is not only creative, but smart. On behalf of IFM and our 11K+ recipients we help every year, we give Citizens Who Care a huge thanks for their hard work and ingenuity. The Lake Wildwood Community has been a great friend to IFM and this is just another example of how a few people can make a huge difference.”

“With our first formal collection drive for redeemable CRV containers behind us, we thank all of you Lake Wildwooders who so graciously contributed to our collection drives over the past three months and we look forward to seeing you up on the hill on the first Saturday in October (10/2) between 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.,” said Bob Martin of Citizens Who Care.





Want to help?

Do you want to contribute your redeemable cans and bottles to the Citizens Who Care collection?

1. Put all of the containers marked California Redemption Value (CRV) in a bag or box.

2. Separating containers for glass, crushed aluminum, and crushed plastic is helpful but not necessary.

3. Bring them up to the Minnow Way property on the first Saturday of the month.

4. Please contact Bob Martin for more information at 432-8892 or n142pb@comcast.net .