Lake Wildwood Women’s Club Mixer

Please mark your calendar for Friday, Feb. 14. The Lake Wildwood Women’s Club is presenting its fourth annual “Meet and Greet.” Enjoy a continental breakfast, held at the Community Center’s Lake Room, starting at 10:00 a.m. What better way to start the celebration of Valentine’s Day then to spend time with new and old friends at this fun event.

This is a great opportunity for members to invite their friends and new residents who may be interested in joining the Women’s Club. They will learn about this philanthropic club, its mission and all the activities held during the year.

As always, there will be a raffle for some terrific prizes. Proceeds will be donated to one of the Club’s many charitable organizations.

Watch for additional details by accessing the Women’s Club website, http://www.lwwa.org, plus upcoming issues of e-Bits.