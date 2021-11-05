Lake Wildwood Women’s Chorus Holiday Concerts are back!

The holiday season will soon be upon us! Believe it or not, it’s finally time to welcome back the Lake Wildwood Women’s Chorus (LWWC) to present many favorites for the entire family to enjoy. Because of the pandemic, the group has not been able to perform since Christmas of 2019, so the gals are excited and ready to get back to singing for their favorite audiences!

The Lake Wildwood Women’s Chorus

Photo submitted by Sally Buckthal

This will be your chance to hear them sing their hearts out in the Cedar Room at the Clubhouse. Only three concerts will be held: Friday, December 3, at 7 pm, Saturday, December 4, at 7 pm and Sunday, December 5, at 2 pm. Tickets are $20 each and only 80 seats will be available at each concert due to Covid and Lake Wildwood Association regulations.

Tickets will only be sold through Brown Paper Tickets (BPT). You need to contact BPT and order with a credit card at https://bpt.me/5290070 starting November 8. If you don’t have a computer, you should call (800)838-3006 to purchase tickets. No tickets will be sold for this concert at the door or at the Clubhouse, so be sure you contact BPT. First come, first served!

You must be fully vaccinated and over age 12 to attend this event. All individuals regardless of vaccination status are required to wear masks unless actively eating or drinking. Please bring your vaccination card, a digital vaccine record, or a legible photograph and your photo ID. Allow ample time to be checked at the door when you arrive so there is no delay in concert starting time.

Vicki Goss, director, and Janet Rossman, accompanist, have been working diligently with the singers to help them to sound their best in a different concert environment than ever before. The three smaller groups will also be on the program: Harmonics, Chimers, and the Ahhs. The latter two ensembles are directed by Mary Scovel.

There will be no intermission at this concert, so enjoy libations, lunch, or dinner in the Pine Room, on the Clubhouse patio, or the 19th Hole in the Clubhouse Bar, or at a nearby restaurant. Reservation number for the Clubhouse is 530-432-1155.

Call Vicki Goss with any questions at 530-559-6007. Leave a message with your name, numb,er and question and she’ll contact you.

LWWC hopes to see 240 of our favorite friends and family at their holiday concerts!