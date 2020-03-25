Lake Wildwood Women’s Chorus Cancels Spring Concerts

The May concerts with the Lake Wildwood Women’s Chorus unfortunately have been cancelled. It was difficult to make this decision, but with the coronavirus pandemic, the Chorus’s board of directors decided it was best to postpone these concerts until spring 2021.

Because of Gov. Newsom’s order to seat audience members six feet apart in large groups, it just didn’t make sense to continue until this is all behind us — hopefully soon!

We appreciate our loyal audience members and look forward to entertaining you hopefully at Christmas 2020. When you hear us again, we promise to make up for this concert cancellation. Stay healthy and listen to happy music!