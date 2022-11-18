Lake Wildwood Welcomes Valery Chobanu

Photo courtesy of Lake Wildwood Association

Valery Tshobanu

Lake Wildwood is pleased to announce that we have completed our search for a Food and Beverage Director and are excited to welcome Valery Chobanu. After a long three months of searching and interviews, Val, as he likes to be called, has agreed to join our talented team of managers for The Oaks Clubhouse and Lake Wildwood Association. Val joins us with over 20 years of management and leadership experience and comes to us from Napa where he was the Food and Beverage manager of the world-famous Meadowood Resort and Spa. Meadowood is a Forbes 5-Star Resort and Relais & Chateaux property, making it one of the world’s top 100 destination hotels. In addition to his latest experience, Val has extensive world-class training in food and beverage operations and has been the food and beverage manager on luxury cruise ships (Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise lines). Val also has held positions as the General Manager of the Fifth Avenue Grill Prime Steakhouse in Delray Beach Florida and Lique Mami Waterfront Restaurant and Lounge.

Val will also bring his extensive training and education from the Forbes Travel Guide 5-Star Training, Harvard Business School of Leadership and Development, and Business Management from Stratford University.

Val will be joined by his wife and family as he transitions to the more relaxed environment of Lake Wildwood, and the family is looking forward to raising their children in our beautiful and welcoming community. We will be welcoming Val to our team at some date before December 1. Cheers!