Lake Wildwood Veterans Day Celebration

On the evening of November 11, approximately 70 veterans, their spouses and guests gathered in The Oaks Clubhouse Cedar Room in Lake Wildwood to celebrate Veterans Day.

Sponsored and partially subsidized by the Community Relations and Social committees, the dinner was a fitting tribute to our service men and women and was enjoyed by all. With war stories told from three conflicts and expressions of friendly inter-service and intra-service rivalries dominating the evening, there was something interesting for everyone.

Structured as a military dining out, there were toasts made to the veterans of all the services as well as to our fallen comrades. The meal was a traditional prime rib carved on station to the participants’ tastes.

The evening ended with our feature speaker, Dawn Wyllie, a Rear Admiral retired from the U.S. Public Health Service, who informed the gathering about upcoming legislation affecting health care for veterans and active duty members.

Some of us wore our medals. Some brought their shadow boxes and cruise books.

All enjoyed the comradery of being back among our brothers and sisters in arms.