Lake Wildwood to Support SNMH Cancer Care Programs

“Swing for the Cure” Golf Tournament

Thursday, Oct. 3, 9 am Shotgun

The Community is Invited!

Non-golfers:

• Your donation will benefit SNMH cancer programs, which provide direct support to patients and their families, including Kids Living with Cancer, Comfort Cuisine and 14 other programs.

• Send your donation, payable to, LWW Women’s 18 Hole GC. Note on memo line: “Swing for the Cure.” Mail to Connie Berg, Treasurer, 18399 Wildflower Drive, Penn Valley, CA 95946.

Golfers:

• $70 per player (plus green fees if applicable)

• 18 holes — 2 best balls of foursome — 9:00 a.m. shotgun, with light lunch and awards to follow tournament

• Three flights — ladies, men’s and mixed

• Or, sign up as a single; Pro Shop will pair you

• Deadline: Sept. 26

• Golfers use your Pro Shop “money on the books” to help support this charity event. Ask Pro Shop for details.

• Questions, call Nonie Heibel (432-7669), Connie Berg (432-1607) or Laura Marenco (432-1283)

All Lake Wildwood golfers and guests are welcome

• Handicaps: September index

• Light lunch and awards following golf

