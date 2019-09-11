Lake Wildwood to Support SNMH Cancer Care Programs
“Swing for the Cure” Golf Tournament
Thursday, Oct. 3, 9 am Shotgun
The Community is Invited!
Non-golfers:
• Your donation will benefit SNMH cancer programs, which provide direct support to patients and their families, including Kids Living with Cancer, Comfort Cuisine and 14 other programs.
• Send your donation, payable to, LWW Women’s 18 Hole GC. Note on memo line: “Swing for the Cure.” Mail to Connie Berg, Treasurer, 18399 Wildflower Drive, Penn Valley, CA 95946.
Golfers:
• $70 per player (plus green fees if applicable)
• 18 holes — 2 best balls of foursome — 9:00 a.m. shotgun, with light lunch and awards to follow tournament
• Three flights — ladies, men’s and mixed
• Or, sign up as a single; Pro Shop will pair you
• Deadline: Sept. 26
• Golfers use your Pro Shop “money on the books” to help support this charity event. Ask Pro Shop for details.
• Questions, call Nonie Heibel (432-7669), Connie Berg (432-1607) or Laura Marenco (432-1283)
• Registration Deadline: Sept. 26
All Lake Wildwood golfers and guests are welcome
• Format: 2 best balls of foursome
• Handicaps: September index
• Flights: Ladies, men’s and mixed ladies/ men
• Or, sign up individually and Pro Shop will pair you
• Light lunch and awards following golf
• Golfers, use your Pro Shop “money on the books” to help support “Swing for the Cure”
• Proceeds will benefit Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital cancer care programs
