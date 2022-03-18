Lake Wildwood to hold First Annual Community Food Drive

With the uptick in the number of families in need, combined with the recent snowstorms, power outages, and the surge in cost of living, the need for assistance continues. According to AARP, 1 in 3 adults over 50 have trouble meeting basic needs; it is very likely that we have neighbors and local children who are facing difficult times. We need community participation and volunteers to do a successful food drive in Lake Wildwood.

The Food Bank of Nevada County is the primary food collection and distribution agency in the county. Their goal is to procure and provide nutritious food to all individuals and families in need. To meet that goal, they distribute non-perishable foods along with dairy, meat, and produce that they buy with their cash donations; they help both directly and through their 24 additional partner organizations that also handle food distributions, like Penn Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church and Interfaith Food Ministry, whom the NCFB provides food to for their distributions.

There has never been a more critical time to help our neighbors and the children in our area. This is a Lake Wildwood community-sponsored and organized event, with the proceeds to benefit the Food Bank of Nevada County, which ultimately also benefits the 24 partners. We would like to focus on the children of the community with this food drive. With summer arriving soon, the school breakfast and lunch programs are shut down and many children rely on Food Bank summer lunches.

Please help us help our community. In order to make it easier to donate, every Lake Wildwood household will receive a grocery bag in the mail to fill with non-perishable foods. There will be a flyer in each bag with details of the drive and what to include. On Saturday, May 14, there will be three drop-off sites at the Clubhouse, Marina, and Holiday Market parking lots, staffed by your friends and neighbors.

We need your help at these drop-off sites. Please call Cathy Hendrickson at 530-263-7911 to volunteer or get more information.