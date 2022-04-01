Lake Wildwood Theatre Company

Enchanted April has been called “the kind of play that reminds you of why you love theatre.”

“I can’t do any better than that,” says Steve Young, director of Lake Wildwood Little Theatre’s upcoming production of Matthew Barber’s captivating comedy. “Like so many classic stories, Enchanted April is about people who manage to change their lives for the better, against the odds and sometimes in spite of themselves. What could be more lovely than that?”

It’s 1922 in London. The Great War and the Spanish flu have come to an end, leaving millions to grieve and millions more at a loss in a world of monotonous, somber gray. Among these are two London housewives adrift in their marriages and their lives.

“If only some enchantment would step in for us all, to change what we have into what we wish for,” says one. So she answers an ad in The Times addressed “to those who appreciate wisteria and sunshine.” And thus begins a journey, for them and their unlikely fellow travelers, to an Italian castle where wishes come true in the most unexpected ways.

The production features familiar Lake Wildwood actors Judy Armstrong, Paul Hauck, Chris Meginity, and Vicki Young, with Lake Wildwood residents Mick Freeman, Denise Hockley-Cann, and Suzy McGowan appearing on the local stage for the first time. Rounding out the cast is Nevada City resident John Watson, who has appeared in several Nevada and Placer County productions.





“Enchanted April is our theatre company’s most ambitious production in some time,” says Mr. Young. “Act One is what I call story theatre, with only momentary transitions between scenes, and Act Two is in the traditional ‘naturalistic’ style.

“So it calls for two different styles of presentation and two utterly different sets, period costumes and accessories, and some special effects we haven’t attempted before.”

But it is the characters, he adds, with all their frustrations and foibles and hopes, and the bonds they’re able to forge and reforge with each other, that makes Enchanted April a special theatrical event. The playwright treats them with such gentle, affectionate humor that we learn to love them before they manage to love themselves and each other, according to the director.

“The English in the play have to consult their phrasebooks to speak Italian,” says Mr. Young. “But when one of them says, at the end of the story, ‘Look at me! I’ve been translated,’ she is speaking the language of the heart.”

Enchanted April plays at The Oaks Clubhouse in Lake Wildwood the evenings of April 22, 23, 28, 29, and 30 at 7 p.m., with a matinee at 2 p.m. on April 24. Tickets go on sale at the beginning of April at brownpapertickets.com. For more information, visit the Lake Wildwood Little Theatre’s page under “Amenities” at lwwa.org or email lwwlittletheatre@gmail.com .