Hello, Tennis Club members, and welcome to the new Roaring ‘20s!

It’s time to renew your membership in the Club to make sure you’re included in all the roaring fun we have planned for 2020! Renewal forms have been sent out to all current members. Please send them back soon. If you would like information on joining the Tennis Club, please contact Joyce Taigen at 432-2940. We love new members!

Lake Wildwood Tennis Club sponsors life saving classes. On July 19, 2019, some members of the Tennis Club watched as the life of a member was saved through the use of CPR by a bystander and the use of the AED machine by our trained staff person. The conversation that day included comments that we all had CPR 30 years ago and would not be sure how to apply it.

The family of the one who suffered the cardiac arrest, two generations of EMTs/Paramedics, wanted to give back to the community by providing three Community CPR classes on a Saturday and one Certification class on a Sunday in November.

Both days saw the Community Center Lake Room full of members and mannequins as they worked through not only the CPR protocol but also the use of an AED machine. Of particular interest was the instruction on how to use the Association’s Zols AED machines, which are a step above the common machines.

We now have 126 members of our Community with a knowledge base to help when a need for CPR or the AED machine occurs.

The most important message of those two days is that doing anything can save a person’s life, or keep them alive, until the First Responders arrive.

We would also like to wish Happy Holidays to all our Lake Wildwood friends and their families. We are looking forward lots of fun tennis activities in 2020!