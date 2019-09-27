Lake Wildwood Security and Emergency Alerts

The great thing about Lake Wildwood’s Security is that they are our “go to” resource for information on what’s happening in our community.

However, when the power goes out, Security must take care of a few things before they can answer any phone calls: Start generators, restart computers and address any issues should the computers not reboot correctly.

Once up and running, the gates can now work on generator power and Security can now receive calls and respond accordingly to call emergencies.

Therefore, it’s important not to call Security asking general questions, such as, “Why did the power go out?”

Security reports that when the power went out at 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 23, the phones never stopped ringing for two hours. “Most of the questions were about the power going out. This overwhelms the phones system and doesn’t allow real emergency calls to come through,” says Security supervisor Pete Newell.

Another important point is that Security doesn’t have “insider information” from PG&E. They have the same information as you and I have, and receive it at the same time that you and I do.

So, how do we get timely and important emergency notifications? Personal responsibility is the key.

• Go to “MyNevadaCounty.com”: Click on “Wildfire Preparedness,” then click on “Emergency Alerts,” then click on “PG&E,” “CodeRED” and “Weather Alerts.”

• PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff Alerts: Register your account and then set up your “Profile & Alerts.” Put in your email and all phone numbers.

• CodeRED: Create a Managed Account. Input your information for all your landline/cell phone/text/emails. Call 2-1-1 for assistance. Add the following numbers in your “Favorites” on your cell phone:

(866) 419-5000 — Emergency Alerts

(855) 969-4636 — General Notifications

(218) 350-0131 — Text Messages

• Weather Alerts. Learn more from “MyNevadaCounty.com” website. Then, go to http://www.mynevadacounty.com/list/aspx to sign up for Red Flag Warning alerts:

• To activate “Notify Me” you must create an account. Click the “Gear Wheel” in the lowest right corner and then select “My Account.” Create an Account. In “Notify Me,” be sure you set it up for text messages and select Alert Center — Emergency Operations Center Updates and News Flash — Office of Emergency Services.

Now that you’ve set up your phone for emergency alerts, keep your phone charged, on and near you at all times during a Red Flag Warning time period. Get a back-up battery in case the power goes out again, and, make sure your phone’s Notification setting is on.

Let’s all get updated now.