Lake Wildwood Salutes Veteran Jack Valentine

During the July 4th Celebration in Commodore Park the Social Committee will take time to honor all veterans and make a special flag presentation to Jack Valentine for his service in the Navy and his volunteer service to Lake Wildwood.

Raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, Jack attended elementary and high school in San Mateo. He attended San Francisco State College and graduated in 1963 with a degree in Organizational and Personnel Management. Following graduation, Jack entered active duty with the Navy in the security group as a communications technician with a top-secret clearance. Jack served in the US Navy from 1962-1968.

Jack’s most interesting Navy experience came when he was assigned to Naval communications headquarters at San Miguel, Philippines in 1963. On August 2, 1964 his unit intercepted radio communications that the North Vietnamese aircraft were attacking the USS Maddox and USS Turner Joy in the Gulf of Tonkin. This was known as the incident that led the United States to directly engage in the Vietnam War.

Following his Navy duty, Jack entered a 40+ year career in the world of mortgage banking. In anticipation of retirement, Jack and Kathie Valentine became members of Lake Wildwood in 1999, first as part-time residents, then permanent residents in 2003. Upon retirement Jack began his years of volunteer work in both Lake Wildwood and Grass Valley.

Beginning with membership on the Golf Committee for two years, Jack has committed to helping the Association govern. In 2006 he was elected to our Board and ultimately became Vice-Chair in his third year. During his term, the Board oversaw the building of the Community Center. Upon leaving the Board, he served 10 years on the Finance Committee. During that time, he became part of a select team that addressed the problem of delinquent membership. Initially Management did not respond to his concerns, but in the past few years, the significance of his work has grown. His due diligence in analyzing each delinquency has enabled the Association to proceed in recovering hundreds of thousands of dollars that would have resulted in “bad debt” if it were not for his team’s efforts. Jack was also part of the team that analyzed and recommended the financing plan for the clubhouse. Most recently, Jack stepped forward and served on the Board for a second time when an unexpected vacancy occurred.

Jack has not limited his voluntary contributions to Lake Wildwood. He is a 10-year member of the Knights of Columbus and active volunteer with Mount Saint Mary’s. Academy.

Jack and Kathie Valentine were married in 1962 and raised two boys and two girls. Since becoming LWW neighbors, both Jack’s and Kathie’s names have become synonymous with many activities and the enrichment of our community.

The Lake Wildwood Social Committee is grateful for the contributions Jack has made to our country and in particular, our community.