Lake Wildwood Residents Deliver on the Pull Tab Challenge

Nicole Strong, Family services Manager, receiving the bags of pull tabs from Jerry Biagini. Presently there are 38 family living units at RMH with 27 of them occupied by family members.

Photo submitted by Jerry Biagini

Citizens Who Care delivered approximately 224,000 pull tabs to the Ronald McDonald House (RMH) in Sacramento on October 21, 2021. That is equal to 150 pounds of pull tabs that you contributed to this important cause. Peace Lutheran Church and Plaza Tire have collected during the past year, as well. This was a real community effort.

The Ronald McDonald House averages about $3000 a year from pull tab recycle monies. This money goes toward the expenses incurred by families staying at the facility while their children are hospitalized in the area around the Ronald McDonald House. Presently there are 38 family living units at RMH with 27 of them occupied by family members.

Please remember this is an ongoing project—so continue saving those pull tabs for next year’s delivery!