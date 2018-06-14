Lake Wildwood Putters — Rollin’ Straight!

By Ima Putterpal

Since we had 34 players on May 24, we played the Terrace putting course twice to accomplish our 18-hole game. It was another fun day for everyone present.

The Putters did not meet on May 31 or June 7, due to scheduled annual golf tournaments. The next Putter play day will be Thursday, June 14.

Now, here are the results from May 24. Jill Kastner, Judy Armstrong-Reilly, Irmgard Boies, Susan Dean, Joan Broomfield, Carol Battles, Rose Frazier-Hart, Linda Crisman, Beverly Loveland, Joan Lawver, Kathy McLendon, Debbie Stevenson, Judy Mann and Betty Towne all shared the applause for sinking an ace! Two aces were achieved by Jackie Sponsler, Jan O'Rourke and Terry Scalisi! Next, three aces were the scores turned in by Cathy Jones, Jayne Ammerman and Shelby McNamara!

Now, hang on to your hats, Lois Dahl and Barbara Tagg skipped up to five aces apiece! Congratulations to all of you.

Moving on to the tournament. Lois Dahl took First Place with her score of 37. Second Place with scores of 38 each was shared by Joan Bachus, Irmgard Boies, Rose Frazier-Hart, Lonni Hoyt and Terry Scalisi. Six Putters scored 39 to be able to claim Third Place. Those members were Patti Haney, Cathy Jones, Susan Dean, Joan Broomfield, Barbara Tagg and Jan O'Rourke.

Awesome work, ladies!

Lonni Hoyt will be collecting your scores for the next few weeks for me since I will be out of town. I expect to return to be able to do the July 20 TWI issue so hopefully you will be getting your honors for winning then. In the meantime, have a great Fourth of July.