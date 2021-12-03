Lake Wildwood Motorcycle Club Supports Toys for Tots

For the last 19 years, the Lake Wildwood Motorcycle Club has supported the Nevada County Food and Toy Run through the community’s generous contributions to this local charitable event. Sadly, after 29 years, the founder/organizer decided to end the event. In the last 19 years, the LWW Motorcycle Club has raised well over $100,000 in donated toys, games, stuffed animals, nonperishable food items and cash.

Motorcycle Santa



To continue community service efforts in providing toys for children at Christmas, the LWW Motorcycle Club has partnered with Toys For Tots. While Toys For Tots is a national event, we have been assured that donations made in Nevada County stay in Nevada County to directly benefit less fortunate children at Christmas.

On behalf of Lake Wildwood, and as officially endorsed by the LWW Board of Directors, the LWW Motorcycle Club is seeking tax-deductible donations. Residents interested in contributing to this worthwhile event may participate as follows:

-New, unwrapped toys can be dropped in donation bins located at the Administration Office, The Oaks Clubhouse, Community Center and North Gate now through 5:00 p.m., Friday, December 17th.

-Monetary donations made payable to “Toys For Tots” may be mailed to LWW Motorcycle Club, P.O. Box 518, Penn Valley, CA, 95946

Please call Paul or Susan Piper (530) 913-2020 for additional information or to arrange for a pickup of your donation.

Thank you for your continued support.