Lake Wildwood Irrigation System Moving into the New Millennium

Lake Wildwood Irrigation System Moving Into the New Millenniumby Bill Hamilton, LWA Director of AgronomyWhat is it that costs an extremely large amount of money, most people will never see, and that no modern golf course or park can exist without? The answer of course is an irrigation system.

The efficient application of water is getting increasingly more important in today’s agronomic world. “Water is the new oil” and we need to use our purchased shares wisely and with intent. The days of slinging water aimlessly are over.

We cannot continue to loosely apply water with an outdated system that was designed and built in the early 1970’s. There is presently a motion before our Board of Directors to replace the irrigation systems on the Golf Course and the four Parks that incorporate turf.

I want to share with everyone the facts as I know them about the history and present condition of these watering platforms.

New irrigation was in the planning stages to be replaced in 2013/2014. At that time, it had then come due on the Replacement Reserve schedule. Half of the project was scheduled for 2013/2014 and the other half in 2014/2015.

The whole project was to be budgeted half at the end of one fiscal year and the other half in the beginning of the following fiscal year in order to relieve excessive burden on any one budget cycle.

Some of you might remember that was also when another significant project came to the forefront, a new clubhouse.

Well, the irrigation project went into dormancy as the Clubhouse was being built. Here we are now six years later again looking at the irrigation projects. We want to get this project started this fiscal year, spring of 2019/2020, and finish in the early summer of 2020/2021.

Has the price gone up in six years? Of course. Should we delay any further in improving the future of our golf course and parks? I would advocate that we don’t.

Here’s a bit of history to explain where we are today. Fifty years ago, water transfer technology included the use of asbestos in the concrete mainlines. The use of piping containing asbestos was banned in the 1980s.

We still have those pipes in use on our golf course today. Also known as “transite”, the hard pipe is smooth walled, heavy, and was installed in many private and municipal pressurized pipelines at the time.

It’s not a problem until it breaks or crumbles over time. It is a safe product when intact and buried, but once exposed and needing repair it becomes a hazardous material that necessitates the attention of California Occupational Health and Safety. Not to mention the specialty contractors in their hazmat suits to remove and repair it.

A catastrophic breakdown of our asbestos concrete mainlines could ultimately mean serious losses of turfgrass resulting in thousands of dollars to remedy.

In 1984, new PVC laterals were installed. Possibly to save money 35 years ago, the 1-1/2-inch pipe that was put in is too small in diameter to run numerous sprinkler heads without pressure reduction problems.

The pipe is also a class 160 pipe which is too thin-walled for our pressure ratings. As such, we sustain frequent spontaneous breaks in both the Parks and the Golf Course. Lower the pressure and wet/dry spots evolve. Raise the pressure and more pipes break. To fix these breaks, old rusty valves have to be closed. The eternal question is whether or not they will open up again.

Lake Wildwood employs a full time, 40-hour a week technician that is completely delegated to fixing leaks and repairing sprinkler heads. He is challenged with repairing the seemingly never-ending supply of pipe breaks and leaky sprinklers, let alone any time to get ahead and make irrigation improvements.

A new sprinkler system would allocate labor hours more constructively into projects that will actually improve conditions and plant health.The other downside of leaking heads and pipes and fittings is the constant cycling of pressure maintenance pumps. As leaking occurs, pressure within the system is lost.

Once the trigger point is hit, the pumps cycle on to maintain pressure, and energy is consumed with no net agronomic benefit. An old leaky system serves no one but our friends at PG&E. Our pumping system is 21-years old, installed in 1998. It is in fairly good condition because we’ve protected this above ground asset and given it an annual physical. Our proposition is to replace the pump station on Hole #12 as well as those pumps in all of the Parks.

We believe that the pumps are the beating heart of the systems and replacing them at this time of transition is prudent for success for the next 25 years of service.So, what’s in it for us residents?

Electrical costs will go down as pump cycling ends. Labor and materials needed for repairs will become obsolete. Time and labor spent on daytime spot watering will be eliminated. You’ll notice that the overall turf conditions, density, and consistency will improve almost immediately.

Under a new system and design, each sprinkler head will have its own address and control. Too wet, turn it down. Too dry, turn it up. All from a cell phone app. No more ugly, grey controller boxes to mess with and get knocked over; a high-tech design and it is easily expandable based upon needs.

The piping that is specified is HDPE, High Density Polyethylene. This is the same black poly pipe that the County put into Pleasant Valley Road for the dual sewer force main to the treatment plant two summers ago. Like them, we want it pressurized and we never want it to break or leak. Every fitting and valve will be fused together by heat. No more glued pipes and fittings!

The system will ultimately be one single homogenous pipe!

Another design criterion was to stop watering under the oak trees. That practice will cease with a new system and no more active grass maintained under the oak tree canopies. Too many heritage oaks have died prematurely over the years as a result of being watered during the summer months.

Additionally, no more watering into non-turf areas. No water shall be thrown into waterways, streams, ditches, or ponds, that would ultimately end up in Lake Wildwood. If it’s not functional grass or specific landscaping, it won’t get water. If it was an area that didn’t get water before, it won’t get it now with the new system. Why so specific on our water applications?

Despite the rising oceans, water is becoming more and more scarce, and we have to design and build for the future.

Do you remember that there was a severe drought five years ago? We decreased our irrigated turf areas by 20% per state mandate. It took some effort, but we survived and came out on the other side.

Let’s acknowledge and embrace the fact that water regulation will happen again. Let’s construct the internal capability to make compliance happen with a few keystrokes. Let’s show our water purveyor that we are ahead of the curve and being locally sensitive and globally sustainable.

There’s no doubt that we will ultimately be competing with consumable agriculture for water. Let’s show the next generation of Wildwooders that we had the courage to do it right.