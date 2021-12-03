Lake Wildwood Holiday Light Contest

Beautiful Christmas light display.



Get your holiday light display ready for judging! Getty Images



December 6th and 7th are the dates for this year’s Holiday Light Contest. Those dates are approaching quickly. All households are encouraged to participate. Prizes of gift certificates to be used at the Clubhouse will be awarded to winners. First place is a $150 certificate, second place will receive $125, third place is $100, fourth place is $75, and fifth place will be $50. Perhaps the most rewarding prize is knowing that all that the work of decorating for the holiday season is a major part of making Lake Wildwood a very special community for the holidays.

This year we will honor our first Hall of Fame recipient at 13920 Strawberry Circle for continuously, year after year, providing the community with a spectacular Holiday Wonderland! This home will not be in this year’s competition but will remain a holiday “must see”, so make sure you drive by and soak in the holiday spirit.

Judging:

Homes will be judged individually based on:

oCreativity

oLights and Decorations (display, placement, and theme)

oSpecial Effects (sound effects, music, animation, etc.)

oOverall Appearance

•Monday (12/6) a preliminary group of judges will view assigned segments of LWW and give a point value to each home with visible holiday decorations.

•Tuesday (12/7) the judges will view the homes throughout all of Lake Wildwood that had a sufficient point total from the previous night using the same rating criteria.

•Once the second night’s points are tallied, the winners will be decided.

•Judges are a combination of Social Committee members and other community residents. Please note they are all volunteers doing the best they can.

•Judging begins at 6 PM and ends around 9 PM each night.

•Lights must be on both nights to be included in the contest.

•Home addresses must be visible from the road. Please ensure that trash cans or parked cars do not block the addresses. If the address cannot easily be located by driving on the road, the house will not be included in the contest.

•Judging happens rain or shine.

Judging results will be announced in e-Bits by home address. All residents are encouraged to tour these addresses as a part of their holiday season tradition and enjoy the creativity and talents of our neighbors.

Please contact LWWHolidayLights@gmail.com if you have any questions about this traditional Lake Wildwood event.