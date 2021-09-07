Lake Wildwood Fire Wise Committee: Free Confidential Advice

We’re your neighbors, may we visit? We are a small group of dedicated Lake Wildwood volunteers who want to keep you safe!

All of us have been trained by the Fire Safe Council as defensible space advisors. We make scheduled visits with a number of goals:

1.To help ensure you can safely evacuate in an emergency.

2.To give you information on giving your home the best chance to survive a fire.

3.To connect you with the best sources of fire information.





4.To help you prioritize defensible space projects.

Our visits are confidential. No information goes beyond our meeting. It takes about an hour. We walk around the exterior of your property discussing and taking notes that are part of a packet of valuable information.

We can only achieve these goals if you will please invite us to visit! Schedule your appointment today: https://www.areyoufiresafe.com/contact-us

Next article: The most common issues we see on a visit.