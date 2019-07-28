Lake Wildwood Election Results

2019 Ballot Result Board Of Directors Election from July 27, 2019.

Result of Ballot to Elect Three Members to the Lake Wildwood Board of Directors

— Number of lots eligible to vote: 2776

— Number of valid ballots required for passage: 694

— Total number of ballots received: 1171

— (Invalid Ballots: 17)

Votes Received:

Randy Smith: 1027; Caryl Fairfull: 963; Michael Selby: 959; and Robert Dubsky: 380