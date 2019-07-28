 Lake Wildwood Election Results | TheUnion.com

Lake Wildwood Election Results

TWI | July 28, 2019

Alexis C. Tjoa
Inspector of Elections

2019 Ballot Result Board Of Directors Election from July 27, 2019.

Result of Ballot to Elect Three Members to the Lake Wildwood Board of Directors

— Number of lots eligible to vote: 2776

— Number of valid ballots required for passage: 694

— Total number of ballots received: 1171

— (Invalid Ballots: 17)

Votes Received:

Randy Smith: 1027; Caryl Fairfull: 963; Michael Selby: 959; and Robert Dubsky: 380

TWI
