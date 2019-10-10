Lake Wildwood Car Show—’…a huge success!’

The 2019 Lake Wildwood Car Show is now in the rearview mirror, and it was a huge success, with a total of 75 entrants! We had a wide variety of excellent and unique cars and trucks. I am truly thankful to all those who entered their vehicles in the show.

I would like to thank everyone who helped make this show a success and special mention must go to my wife, Betty, and all the ladies of the Social Committee. Their root beer floats were a great success.

Many thanks go to Andrew, Dustin, Andi and their crews of workers who helped with the set-up, provided food and alcoholic beverages, and made sure everyone was taken care of. Thanks also to the folks who helped greet and park the entrants to the show.

A huge shout-out must go to all of our judges. Their task was overwhelming but they accomplished their mission! I know there were many other helpers and I thank them all.

The winner of our People’s Choice Curtis Langston Memorial best of show trophy went to Ed Tozer and his rare 1933 Chrysler sedan.

Here are the other winners:

Domestic Classic Division: 1st – Claude Hessel, 61 Chev Impala; 2nd – Floyd Staton, 58 Chev Impala; 3rd – Ken and Joann Basile, 52 Mercury Monterey

Domestic Modern Division: 1st – John Ingalls, 2007 Ford Mustang; 2nd – Paul Schlageter, 95 Dodge Viper; 3rd – Elmer Fairbanks, 93 Cadillac Allante

Corvette Division: 1st – Russ Tonda, 2017 Grand Sport; 2nd – Larry Selig, 1974; 3rd – Bruce Puphal, 95 LT1

Hot Rod Division: 1st – George and Marlene Young, 46 Ford Woody; 2nd – Russ Tonda, 29 Model A; 3rd – Larry May, 23 Ford

Foreign Classic Division: 1st – Fred Huberty, 59 Porsche 356A; 2nd – Dick Lawless, 72 Datsun 240Z; 3rd – Jim McCarthy, 72 Volvo P 1800

Foreign Modern Division: 1st – Jim McCarthy, 2014 Jaguar F type; 2nd – Jim McCarthy, 2016 Mazda MX5; 3rd – Ed Sanchez, 2000 BMW Roadster

Truck Division: 1st – Patty Hughes, 1967 Chev El Camino; 2nd – Bill Sheaff, 51 Ford; 3rd – Don Wells, 55 historic Chev

The real winners were all the people who came out and appreciated all the wonderful motors we had on display! Thanks once again and we’ll see you next year.