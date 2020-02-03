Lake Wildwood 2020 Tools Trash and Treasures

Please mark your calendars for the first Tools Trash and Treasure’s event of the new decade! Let’s make this year’s event the best ever. The weekend dates are April 25th &26th for the north side of the lake and May 2nd and 3rd for the south side of the Lake.

Please note that due to the replacement of the golf course irrigation system, the Clubhouse parking lot will not be useable. The Marina/Explorer parking lots will be available on Saturday, April 25th combining both sides. This change will not affect the residences.

The Lake Wildwood Water Otters swim club will be operating a food both at Commodore Park during the first weekend and at Vista Park for the second weekend. Please support this group by purchasing breakfast, burgers and hot dogs during your search for coveted tools and treasures at this fun event. They will be open by 8am each Saturday.

Placards will go on sale beginning March 23, 9-4pm in the Community Center office. The cost is $15 per residence and $15 per space in the parking lot.