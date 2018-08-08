Lake Treatment Slated Thursday

Lake Wildwood Aquatic Vegetation Control

– Thursday, August 9, 2018

A treatment for the control of the aquatic vegetation on Thursday August 9th, 2018 in Lake Wildwood. The lake will be treated with the aquatic herbicides Aquathol K (active ingredient endothall) and Tribune (active ingredient diquat dibromide). There are no restrictions against swimming or fishing; however, the Lake NO SWIM ADVISORY is still in effect. . There is a 5 day irrigation restriction associated with Tribune.