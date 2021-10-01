Lake serpent Sur Pendipity arrives at Meadow Park

September 12, 2021, was a very special day for the children in Lake Wildwood as the long-awaited arrival of the new lake serpent, who was named by Noah Conforti, and the ribbon cutting ceremony opened up the new state of the art playground in Meadow Park.

A boy climbs the tail of Sur Pendipity at the ribbon cutting

Photo by Linda Bailey

Youngsters of all ages were on hand to be one of the first to try out all the play components in the playground. The concept for the renovation of Meadow Park and a new playground was begun in 2013 by landscape architect Blake Hinman. Through the years, Blake has worked with the Parks and Recreation committee to design a park that would meet the needs of all ages. Sunday they saw the fruits of their many hundreds of hours of labor, as the playground was dedicated and the ribbon was cut by Noah. Noah received the honor by recommending the award-winning name for the new lake serpent. Soon to be finished is the basketball/pickle ball pad which will complete phase one of the renovations.

Phase two, also designed by Blake, will involve the installation of a sand volleyball court, a third bocce ball court, and a swim area complete with steps into the lake and shade structures. These projects will be funded in 2023.

Joining in the dedication ceremony were Board President Randy Smith, General Manager Bryan Cox, and Landscape Architect Blake Hinman, with Noah Conforti as the guest of honor. The General Manager presented a plaque to Noah which memorialized the naming of the lake serpent, Sur Pendipity. Joining in the dedication were children of all ages and their parents. Miss Leslie served the children cookies and juice and had serpent bubbles for them to take home.

Look out! When the ribbon was cut there was a mad dash by all the children to climb on

Sur Pendipity and welcome him to the neighborhood. Late in the evening, as the sun was setting, I had an opportunity to cruise past the Meadow Park playground and was delighted to see several families picnicking and their children enjoying the new playground.