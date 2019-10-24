CUTLINE: Lady Niners, left to right, Patti Haney, Jerri Morello, Alma Ortega-Avery, Deborah Stein, Cyndi Yano, Dawn Castaldo and Caryl Fairfull.

On the 29th of October, our Halloween luncheon meeting, with many scary participants and a wonderful luncheon, will be a “Sticky Hair Affair.” The tournament will be a best ball with surprises. Hope that all enjoy this scary affair.

Nov. 15 our “Catch a Falling Star” dinner dance is being held in the Cedar Room. We have tickets available, which includes a sit-down dinner of your choice of prime rib, chicken or vegan and a wonderful night of dancing and fun. Please contact Marilyn Heald at 432-4385 for your ticket today. The tickets are going fast.

What’s Hat all About? — the title of the Captain’s Tournament for the Lady Niners — finished up Oct. 15. The hats were wonderful. Here are the winners of the two-week games with crazy rules:

First Flight Winner: Patricia O’Toole, 13.5 total points for 2 weeks; honorable mention, Bridget Buford, 11.5 points.

Second Flight Winner: Rose Frazier-Hart, 13 total points for 2 weeks; honorable mention, Patti Haney and Jeri Morello, 11 points each.

Third Flight Winner: Linda Campbell, 12.5 total points for 2 weeks; honorable mention, Terry Scalisi, 12 points.

Randi Kemper is collecting your dues for 2020, which are due by Nov. 1, and a late fee will be charged after the 15th of November. In the meantime, mail your checks and info to Randi Kemper before the 15th. The dues have remained at $90.00.

Have fun playing golf and enjoy all the upcoming activities. See you on the course.