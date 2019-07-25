Ladies Rule the Night and Stu Blows His Tunes!

Lake Wildwood’s latest Open Mike night on Monday, July 8, continued to attract more new acoustic musical talent and more live music fans to the Clubhouse patio. The night’s well attended event offered up lots of positive audience support and appreciation.

Among the returning singers, several new performers also took the spotlight, “getting their musical mojo on” for folks. And deliver they did! Especially the lady performers!

From Peg Salas’ cool rendition of Prince’s “Purple Rain” to Caryn Wilder’s and Tina Brennan’s catchy original tunes and popular folk-like covers, the ladies offered some high quality vocal styling arrangements.

And Stu Stoore’s awesome foot-tapping acoustic version of the classic piece, “Kansas City,” while blowing into his harmonica in impressive fashion, got everyone’s attention quickly, helping to set the evening’s fun musical pace while attendees relished their tasty snacks, food and drinks at the Oaks Clubhouse.

Only held on the second and fourth Monday evenings of every month, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the Lake Wildwood Open Mike provides a unique experience for live music enthusiasts.

Performers hail from our talented Lake Wildwood community to local talent from the area. Each singer does several songs in a 15-minute set. No reservations are required for Oaks customers, although showing up early will help secure the best seating to hear the performers.

Any acoustic performer singers interested in signing up for a song set should contact the Open Mike host, Bernie T., at bjt47@comcast.net or text (925) 351-3672. The sign-up sheet opens at noon on the Friday beforehand. The next Open Mike will be on Monday night, Aug. 12.

CUTLINE: Open Mikers visible from left to right: Stu Stoore, Tina Brennan, Peg Salas and Caryn Wilder