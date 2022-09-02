Labor Pains





“Nobody wants to work anymore!” You hear that everywhere you go, but is it really the case? Positions with living wages and benefits are being quickly filled, but jobs in the service industries are remaining open for weeks, sometimes months, before businesses are able to hire people. This isn’t so much because people don’t want to work, it seems, but that it isn’t worth it to work in a job that won’t even pay the rent, much less for utilities, groceries, gasoline, or the other necessities of living. And if you’re a parent, especially a middle class parent, you don’t even want to know how much childcare costs.

It seems that we have regressed in the past 40 years or so, since the 1980s, when one person (usually the man) could have a career with benefits for the family, afford a house and a car, and a modest vacation every year. Sadly, I came of age in the mid-1990s, so I have never had the option to not work. I applaud those who have found a way to live the old American Dream, generally through happening to have talent in things like tech or medical science and a way to get the education and opportunity, to be in a position to live the way our parents and grandparents did. I have been working nonstop since I was 15 years old, sometimes up to three jobs at a time. My maternity leave time for my two children, 11 years apart, was eight weeks each time. Then I returned to work. Yes, because I am ambitious, but mostly because I had bills to pay.

As my daughter turns 18 today (the day I write this), I reflect back on the time that I was her age. I moved out on my own and have been supporting myself ever since. I didn’t have anyone to pay my way. I took out loans to go to college, and then quickly realized that if I wanted to pay my bills, I had to work. So I left college and got a job working as a temp, where I got office jobs at the corporate headquarters of places like Sketchers, Toyota, and Mattel. At those jobs, I made just a few dollars less per hour than I do today. Yet, the cost of living has skyrocketed since that time. I returned to college at age 30, and while working as a nonprofit manager and a reporter simultaneously, I drove over an hour each way, two evenings a week, to complete my degree. That degree, along with my experience, got me this job, which I have been doing for 7.5 years.

One reason that wages have remained stagnant while the cost of living has risen so steeply is the fact that we have lost most of our labor unions, the reason that we have a paid day off for Labor Day this coming Monday. We have the original labor unions in the U.S. to thank for safe working conditions, minimum working ages, weekends, paid holidays, the 40 hour work week, and much more. It’s a day for American workers, who are increasingly being squeezed by income inequality, and perhaps a day to reflect on how we can bring things back into balance so that those of us who do work hard and play by the rules that were given to us can once more thrive in the nation we love, or at least buy a home in the communities we work in. As someone who has been working hard for three decades, I don’t think that’s too much to ask.

The Wildwood Independent Editor