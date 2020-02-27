KVMR Radio’s Don Lapari to Speak in Lake Wildwood

The Parks and Recreation Committee, Cultural Arts and Education Series, invites you to a fun and interesting afternoon with Don Lapari, radio broadcaster at KVMR and host of the two-hour world music shown known as “Earth Music.”

In his presentation, Don will talk about KVMR, its relationship to Nevada County and what it is like to do a radio show heard locally and streaming on-line around the world.

Join us Tuesday, March 17, 2:00–4:00 p.m., in the Community Center’s Lake Room. There is no charge for this event.