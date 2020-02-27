‘Kitchen Line to be Our Castle’

Last month, our Lake Wildwood Pickleball Club and, more specifically, our ambassador Victor Simon arranged to have national champion Matthew Blom spend the day with us in an intensive two-hour clinic offered for different levels.

One caveat in participating in the clinic was to be a member of the national pickleball association USAPA. For those who signed up and attended, the experience was very rewarding and received high marks on review.

Matthew is not only an expert pickleball champ but also an enthusiastic and skilled teacher. He used visuals and metaphors that made the lessons more tangible. For example, imagining our paddle with an extended paint brush brought home the idea of lessening tension in arm strokes and increasing fluidity of motion in our bodies. He asked us to pretend that the kitchen line was our “castle” and our defense posture must not be usurped at any time.

Our paddle is to be our shield and our opponents, the enemy. Matthew discussed the importance of eye-hand coordination in simple paddle exercises that can be done anywhere. The directive to not only watch the ball but to actually see the holes challenged us on a new level. We were told to “smooch rather than peck” the ball to soften our contact for volley play to enhance control.

His exercise in a two-finger grip drove home the point of how to hold a paddle with appropriate tension. Many of us felt that our grip was a source of our problems. Matthew really emphasized the stance of readiness with our paddle out in front about waist high and with a space of at least a foot from our body.

The movement of feet is key to maintaining the perfect spot to contact the ball. Two hours was not enough to cover all the highlights. We left wanting more and enthusiastic for what we had learned. I believe we started and finished with the most important aspect of pickleball, which is a good attitude. We came to learn and get better. As our hours on the courts demonstrate, we are truly examples of the three Fs, which stand for Fitness, Friends and Fun.

Coming up on March 18 is our Spring Fling Pickleball event, starting at 6:00 pm. Come out and cheer the 30 participants as they battle for the win. Partners will be announced on the spot, with a random draw of numbers. This should make for some interesting results!