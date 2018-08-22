Kim Miller, Grower’s Secret, to speak at Garden Club

Lake Wildwood Garden Club presents Kim Miller, director of sales for Grower's Secret-Innovative Organic Solutions. Kim helped develop the startup company Bio Diversity in Grass Valley and later moved to another startup, Grower's Secret, based in Walnut Creek, California.

Working in agriculture with distributors and growers, Kim has helped people all over the world access the products needed for sustainable growing. Kim spends most of his time consulting with distributors, answering questions and giving advice regarding their customers' needs.

Customers from all over the United States and as far as Vietnam use his products on over 66 different crops, including horticulture, blueberries, strawberries, corn, rice and lawn and garden.

Join us on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m., in the Lake Room, for this interesting program that will teach you how to use organics and get results without breaking the bank — and how to read labels. Guests are welcome.

Any questions, please contact Sherin Kyte at 432-3843.