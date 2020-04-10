Keeping Our ‘Tennis Bodies’ Moving

While we are all keeping our distance and cannot play tennis for a while, we can still keep our bodies moving! Our tennis player friends can be seen walking and hiking in Lake Wildwood — all while keeping our social distance. Others are stretching and doing home exercises such as yoga. We will all be ready when it is safe and the courts are open again!

The oldest Grand Slam tournament in Britain, Wimbledon, is also cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Wimbledon was founded in 1877 and had previously been called off only during World War I and World War II. Postponement or delaying a decision until late April were options, but Wimbledon’s leadership chose to make a clean break with 2020 and cancel the tournament, which was scheduled for June 29 to July 12.

There is still some great tennis to watch on TV this week! The Tennis Channel is broadcasting some of the best matches in the last few years. It is very entertaining to watch and learn from the best! They also have clinic time with Federer to give us ideas on practicing our tennis skills during our break from tennis.

Unfortunately, our Tools, Trash and Treasures weekends in late April and early May have also been postponed. They have been rescheduled for Sept. 19–20 for the south side and Sept. 26–27 for the north side. Please hold onto all your treasures to donate towards our Tennis Club booth on Sept. 26–27. With this delay, maybe we will have even more “stuff” to sell!