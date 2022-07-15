Keeping Lake Wildwood Beautiful and Safe

Bryan Cox



Our street repaving project went very well. We used Bostik for the work which is different than the last work done two years ago. The quality of the work and their work ethic is great. The Campground upper level, Clubhouse parking lots, and several streets have been repaved and are looking great.

Our fire fuel crew is working without a chipper. We will need to send it in for some major repairs to get it back into service. Work is done at the Northeast Gate by the church. Our next project will be to follow the goats’ work on the Minnow Way property and get the property line cleared to a 100 ft. shaded fuel break. We are gathering information to send letters to the Lot owners along Pleasant Valley Road so that we can get the fence line cleared of fire fuel.

There have been reports that the late spring and early bloom of leeches is here. This is an annual occurrence. Leeches are a natural part of the Sierra foothills aquatic environment and are found in lakes, rivers, ponds and streams throughout the foothills. There is typically a “hatching” in late spring to early summer, and then the numbers start to decline. The number of leeches varies from year to year and from location to location, most likely due to some combination of environmental factors. Fortunately, the ones we get in this area are quite small, not like the big “suckers” in the southeast. Leeches are not known to transmit any human diseases and are not generally considered to be a public health issue. Typically, one can just brush the small ones off. However, the bites can potentially become infected just like any small scratch, so the affected areas should be washed well. One can put a little antiseptic on the bites or some hydrogen peroxide as a precaution if they wish. Some people attract leeches more than others. It’s not uncommon for a group of people to be in water at the same location and some will attract the leeches, while others will not. It’s not known why. Treating the water is generally not considered a viable option because the chemical concentrations necessary would do a lot of other environmental damage. Plumas County to the north of us has a nice little explanation on their website. Scroll about 2/3 the way down the page to see the heading “Leeches”. See plumascounty.us/2663/Freshwater-Recreation. There are leech repellents sold on the internet. I’m not aware of any independent evaluation of the effectiveness of these products. Some people also claim that a waterproof sunscreen containing DEET will also keep leeches off. Again, I’m not aware of any actual studies documenting this.