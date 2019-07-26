Kastner Drops Four ’Big Prize Winner’

Hello, Putters. It looks like we are being pretty lucky when it comes to good weather for our meetings. Also we should all mark our calendars with Putters for Thursdays until Sept. 12. That is one of the days when the course is scheduled for the Fall Aerification Program.

In the meantime we will be able to putt every week.

I will begin with the results of our July 11 meeting. Twenty-three members were with us so we only used the putting course right by the Clubhouse Terrace.

One ace was shot by Patti Haney, Joan Bachus, Cheri Ferguson, Susan Dean, Linda Brown Jackie Sponsler, Joan Plant, Pat Luzon and Janet Lalli. Two aces were scored by Cathy Jones, Carol Nizzi and Lonni Hoyt. Rita Texeira and Lois Dahl won prizes for shooting three aces.

The big prize of the day for shooting 4 aces was earned by Jill Kastner.

In the putting competition, First Place went to Lonni Hoyt, who a shot a 34. Second Place was won by Jan Larson for her score of 37. Third Place was shared by Rita Texeira and Jill Kastner, who each shot 38.

Now we get to reveal the great putting that took place on July 18. Twenty-four members were able to attend. Many of them went home with big smiles on their faces.

When it came to aces, Cathy Jones, Nancy Dorfmeir, Joan Bachus, Jan Larson, Arlene O’Connor, Carol Nizzi, Janet Lalli and Diane Riel all scored one ace each. Prizes for shooting two aces were earned by Susan Dean, Linda Brown, Rita Texeira, Jackie Sponsler, Barbara Tagg and Kathy Williamson. Cheri Mayfield skipped right by three aces when she shot four aces! But then along came Arlene Thelen, who shot five aces to take first place in this event of the day!

When it came to the putting competition, Arlene Thelen won First Place with her great score of 33. Second Place was shared by Rita Texeira and Joan Bachus with their scores of 37. Third Place was also shared by Lois Dahl and Jackie Sponsler, who each shot 38.

Great playing by so many members is really fun to write about. Congratulations to all!

As we begin to move towards our fall, it is time for all of our members to think about participating as members of our 2020 Putters board. Watch the current board members as they do their jobs for all of us. For many years we have had two members sharing each job, which makes it easier for everyone. There are also many members who are able to help because a few years ago they were on the Putters board. It makes it fun for everyone.