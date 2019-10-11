Karen Price Scores Her 8th Hole-in-One!! Eighth?!?!

I apologize for the delay in this article. It was due the week of the power outage and I had no way to send it to TWI. So I will catch up here.

Congratulations to Karen Price for her 8th Hole-in-One on September 11th at Coyote Run GC at Beale AFB. It was on the 117 yard 14th hole. She and Del did not see it go into the hole but after looking for the ball decided to look in the hole and there it was!

On August 28th at the LOP Invitational, Kelly Mullaly and her team were the overall winners. Karen Broadbent and her team were second in their flight. Congratulations to you both!

On September 22 Mo Mazzocco wrote: Wonderful time at the golf tourney with Diane Green, Debbie and Jenny at Riverview Country Club in Redding. Our team came in 1st place, net score! YEAH!

On Sept. 26th we played an Individual Low Net against the field. It was also Friend’s Day Congratulations to those that had Special Accomplishments.

Mary Moyer Chip-in Hole #5

Bridget Buford Chip-in Hole #4

Chris Fridman Birdie/Chip-in Hole #4

Karen Broadbent Birdie Hole #2

Congratulations to MJ Brusher who was the Low Net of the Day with a nice Net 66.

October 3rd was the Swing for the Cure Tournament. It’s a wonderful way to help our own community and your own neighbors that might be struggling with Cancer. It was well attended by 25 foursomes of golfers. Thanks go out to all of you for playing and contributing toward this great cause. We managed to raise $9000 during the tournament which will be donated directly to Sierra Nevada Hospital Foundation. Thank you to Nonie Heibel, Connie Berg and Barb Law for organizing along with all of the helpers that made this such a special event. During this tournament, the gals with special accomplishments were:

Penelope Crumpley Birdie/Chip-in Hole #3 and Birdie Hole #15

Terri Mesple Birdie Hole #11 and Chip-ins Holes 7 & 13

Carol Jaques Birdie/Chip-in Hole #9

Sandy Turzak Chip-in Hole #18

Liz Simpson Birdie/Chip-in Hole #9

Claudia Archer Birdie Hole #13

Connie Berg Birdie Hole #3

Diane Brewster Chip-in Hole #9

Congratulations ladies!

October 7 and 8 our own golf course was co-host along with Peach Tree to WGANC’s Hers and His Tournament. Over the two-day tournament 70 some two person teams played our course and were introduced to our clubhouse and hospitality. Thank you to all that made the tournament memorable. Jim Knight and his crew at the Pro shop, Bill Hamilton and his group for making the course amazing to impress, Dustin and all of the Clubhouse staff for great meals and service. And Judy McCallum and her volunteers for coordinating the event here with WGANC.

Several of our ladies were in the money at the Hers and His this year!! Congratulations!

Sandy and Jim Twohig 1st Place Gross and Overall Net B Flight

Carol and Colin Jaques 2nd Place Net C Flight

Susan Sainz and James Mcany 5th Place Net C Flight

Kathleen Galbo and Joe Fernandez 1st Place Net D Flight

Marilyn and Mike Baca 3rd Place Net D Flight

Congratulations to all of you!!

If you are a woman resident of Lake Wildwood and love to play golf, we would love to meet you. If you are looking to meet some fun gals to play golf with, we would love to have you join us. We play on Thursday mornings. Contact MJ Brusher at 205-9492 for details on how to join our club.

My next article is due on October 23, 2019. If you have any club related information or know a club member did well at an away play day, please be sure to let me know before that date so I can be sure to have it in the next article. Your help makes this article possible! Have fun, and I will see you on the course.