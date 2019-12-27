Jones, Fairbanks Headline ‘Love Letters’ Masterpiece

It begins with party invitations and summer camp postcards between a boy and a girl. Endures through quarrels and intimacies, secrets and silences. Measures the distances that fate sets between people and the fidelity that binds them together across space and time. And ends as all great loves do.

In “Love Letters,” the simple 20th-century masterpiece of playmaking by A. R. Gurney, we listen in on the lifelong correspondence between Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner, both born to wealth and privilege but destined for very different lives.

———

Lake Wildwood Little Theatre’s ‘Love Letters’

Celebrates the Love in a Lifelong Friendship

——

And in February, just in time for Valentine’s Day, “Love Letters” comes to Lake Wildwood Little Theatre’s stage, starring long-time local actors Cathy Jones and Elmer Fairbanks and directed by Little Theatre favorite Paul Hauck.

From an impromptu reading at the New York Public Library, “Love Letters” leap-frogged to off-Broadway and, in 1989, to Broadway, where it became a smash hit and Pulitzer Prize finalist.

Since then, the show has been performed regularly across the country and around the world, attracting a veritable Who’s Who of well-known stage and screen actors as well as regional and community theatre groups.

Bittersweet, funny and deeply moving, “Love Letters” celebrates what Shakespeare called “the marriage of true minds” that a man and a woman may sometimes find in friendship.

“Love Letters” will play Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 6, 7 and 8, at 7:00 p.m., in the Cedar Room at The Oaks Clubhouse in Lake Wildwood.

Reserved seats are $15.00 plus a small service fee, and go on sale Jan. 4 at brownpapertickets.com/event/4480593. For those without internet access, Brown Paper Tickets offers 24-hour ticket ordering by phone at (800) 838-3006.

As called for by a play like “Love Letters,” the Little Theatre is creating a small, intimate space for the show in the Cedar Room, and with just three performances scheduled, tickets are expected to sell out fast.

For information, consult eBits or visit Little Theatre’s webpage at lwwa.org.