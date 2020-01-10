Joe Feld—Longtime Wildwooder and Pearl Harbor Survivor Passes

Joseph “Joe” Feld, 98, of Lake Wildwood, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, after a short illness. Joe was born in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1921 and enjoyed large family living with four brothers and one sister.

At 17 he enlisted in the US Navy and was assigned to the USS Enterprise. While on shore duty in Honolulu, he had the unfortunate luck to see the first Japanese bombs attack Pearl Harbor. He experienced many more World War II battles and was finally assigned to the US Navy Naval Air Station in Alameda, California, where he met his future wife, Betty. They were married in 1944 (75 years!).

Moving to “So. California,” they raised four children, and Joe had a life-long career as a sales engineer with US Steel. In 1983 Joe and Betty retired to Lake Wildwood, where Joe continued his love of volunteering by joining many of the groups and clubs within the community, including the Men’s Golf Club and the Lake Wildwood Election Committee.

Joe is survived by his wife, Betty, sons Bob, Rick and Ken and their spouses, and daughter, Patti, along with grandson, Jonathan, his spouse and great-grandson Huxley.

A funeral mass was celebrated on Jan. 11 at St. Patrick’s Church in Grass Valley.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, remembrances be sent to Hospice of the Foothills, 11270 Rough and Ready Highway, Grass Valley, CA 95945