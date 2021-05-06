The 20th Joanie Bumpus Daffodil Run was celebrated this year from April 1-11. Over a hundred runners, walkers, and youth registered and ran/walked when they wanted between the 1st and the 11th. This was a great turnout considering everything we have all been through. A new course was designed and marked with special signs. The 5K and 10K courses used the bike path on Penn Valley Drive and also Horton and Lasso Roads.

Serious help at Start and End Line



We were very happy with the positive response from the participants and also happy to again support our community. Contributions will be made to our local schools, and the Penn Valley Rotary, Chamber, and Lions. A $500 scholarship will be awarded to a local senior going on to college, and we will be again planting more daffodils in our community. Thank you to everyone that participated, sponsored, or helped support this run in any way!

A funny story on the Run. It was mentioned that signs were on the course to guide the runners. There was no direct comment about the signs, until at one point, while Joanie Bumpus was running with a friend she pointed out that her name was misspelled. Not just a letter, really misspelled. Who was the race director that let that slip by unnoticed?

In spite of the signs, look for us next year. And, you might notice some big changes!