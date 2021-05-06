Joanie Bumpus Daffodil Run
Packed Stadium
The 20th Joanie Bumpus Daffodil Run was celebrated this year from April 1-11. Over a hundred runners, walkers, and youth registered and ran/walked when they wanted between the 1st and the 11th. This was a great turnout considering everything we have all been through. A new course was designed and marked with special signs. The 5K and 10K courses used the bike path on Penn Valley Drive and also Horton and Lasso Roads.
We were very happy with the positive response from the participants and also happy to again support our community. Contributions will be made to our local schools, and the Penn Valley Rotary, Chamber, and Lions. A $500 scholarship will be awarded to a local senior going on to college, and we will be again planting more daffodils in our community. Thank you to everyone that participated, sponsored, or helped support this run in any way!
A funny story on the Run. It was mentioned that signs were on the course to guide the runners. There was no direct comment about the signs, until at one point, while Joanie Bumpus was running with a friend she pointed out that her name was misspelled. Not just a letter, really misspelled. Who was the race director that let that slip by unnoticed?
In spite of the signs, look for us next year. And, you might notice some big changes!
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Joanie Bumpus Daffodil Run
The 20th Joanie Bumpus Daffodil Run was celebrated this year from April 1-11. Over a hundred runners, walkers, and youth registered and ran/walked when they wanted between the 1st and the 11th. This was a…