Joanie Bumpus Daffodil Run Set for Sunday, April 7

The 19th Annual Joanie Bumpus Daffodil Run is Sunday, April 7, at Western Gateway Park. It consists of 5k and 10k runs and a 5k walk. The runs start at 8:45 a.m. on Penn Valley Drive, just outside the Park. Both races will run down Penn Valley Drive and turn right onto Spenceville Road. The runners will turn around at their distance respective turnaround points, returning to the finish inside Western Gateway Park.

The walkers will start at 8:50 a.m., but they will stay on the bike/walking path along Penn Valley Drive, turning right onto the path to Ready Springs School. On the campus, they will walk the track and some of the beautiful paths around the school. Then the walkers will go back to the park via the dirt path and the bike/walking path along Penn Valley Drive to finish in front of the Buttermaker's Cottage.

All participants will receive a tech t-shirt and post-event refreshments.

I should remind the whole community that one lane of Penn Valley Drive and Spenceville Road will be closed from 8:45 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.

There will be a free kids run at 8:30 a.m. for all 2–8 year olds. Parents must sign a waiver for this event.

Fees are $25.00 for adults over 15 years and $12.00 for youth under 14 years. T-shirts will be ordered and available for all participants who register by April 3.

You can register, and/or pick up early registration packets, on Saturday, April 6, at Penn Valley Hardware Store from 9 a.m. to noon. You can also register the same day, April 6, at Trkac Store, 101 W. McKnight Way #C, Grass Valley, 2–4 p.m, as well as online (see below).

This is a community event sponsored by many of our local businesses. The Penn Valley Chamber, Penn Valley Lions, Penn Valley Rotary and NEO (New Events and Opportunities), and our three local schools are major benefactors. Money generated by the run also goes to our daffodils planting program and a $500.00 scholarship to a college-bound graduating high school senior who has participated in a Daffodil Run while in high school.

The Joanie Bumpus Daffodil Run is additionally raising funds this year for the students in Paradise who lost their schools in the Camp Fire. We are asking all participants to make a donation over their registration fee. The Run will match all donations up to $500.00.

You can register online at daffodilrunpv.com and be sure to check out our many sponsors.

Contact Gene Gilligan for more information, 263-7386 or geegill116@yahoo.com.

Come out and join us for this great Penn Valley event or come out and give the participants a big Penn Valley cheer! — Gene Gilligan