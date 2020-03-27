Joanie Bumpus Daffodil Run Bumped to November

The 20th Annual Joanie Bumpus Daffodil Run is Postponed to Sunday, November 1

In these extraordinary and unprecedented times the Daffodil Run event organizers are postponing our amazing community event. The safety and security of our participants and volunteers is of utmost importance.

Postponing an annual spring event with a 20 year history is disappointing, but we are following state and CDC guidelines, and want what is healthiest for all of us. We are looking out for each other and are in this as a community.

Remember that when advised by your physician, exercise can boost immunity, improve sleep, and be a healthy way to relieve stress. There are creative ways to exercise in your home, or outdoors while maintaining recommended 6 feet of social distancing.

All participants who are currently registered will be carried over to November 1st.

If you have already registered and would like a refund, please contact the race committee at info@daffodilrunpv.com.

Our Facebook page, and http://www.daffodilrunpv.com with provide information. You may also contact event coordinator Gene Gilligan at 263-7386 or geegill116@yahoo.com.

Stay Safe! Stay strong!