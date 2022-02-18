Jed Dixon Concert

The Social Committee is excited to present master vocalist Jed Dixon for three performances taking place February 23, 24, and 25 in the Clubhouse Cedar Room.

Jed, a favorite of Off Broadstreet audiences, will perform music from a variety of genres including Broadway, pop, rock, and maybe a sprinkling of opera. Jed’s show is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and start your toes a tapping.

Tickets are now available, online only, and the seating will be reserved. Jed’s last performance in 2019 (pre-COVID) sold out very quickly, so don’t procrastinate. Proof of vaccination will be required at the door and all masking requirements will be observed.

Purchase tickets at brownpapertickets.com/event/5352716