Jed Dixon Concert sold out for February 22. Run extended to Friday February 23 is also sold out.

Tickets for the February 22 Jed Dixon concert sold out in less than an hour.

Jedagreed to perform a second night, February 23. Most people in line whocould not gettickets for Thursday bought tickets for Friday. It quickly sold out as well. The concerts were to be in the Cedar Room of The Oaks Clubhouse.

This event was sponsored by your Community Relations Committee.

Thank you to all of you who purchased tickets.