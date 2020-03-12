Jeanne Wilson Headlines April 14 Meeting

The Lake Wildwood Garden Club is looking forward to a presentation by Jeanne Wilson on Tuesday, April 14, at 1:00 p.m., in the Lake Room at the Community Center.

Jeanne is president of the California Native Plant Society, Redbud Chapter. Her topic is “Easy and Beautiful California Native Plants for Your Lake Wildwood Garden.” Guests are welcome and refreshments will be served.

If you have questions, please contact Linda Husted, (415) 433-4656 or linda.wayne.husted@gmail.com.

The Lake Wildwood area is home to almost 800 native species, including spectacular flowering shrubs, vines, perennials and trees. Jeanne will talk about why gardening with local native plants is so important to the health of our environment, to local wildlife and to finding our place in nature.

In her presentation, Jeanne will explore 20 examples of easy-to-grow natives, such as Mock Orange, Redbud, California Fuchsia and Dutchman’s Pipe. Most have low-water needs and all provide food and habitat for the native birds, butterflies or other wildlife.

Jeanne has had a life-long passion for California native plants and is happiest when exploring, photographing, propagating and growing these fascinating plants. For more than 30 years, she lived in Davis, where she worked at student services at UC Davis and took University extension courses on wildflowers.

After moving to the Sierra foothills in 2011, she was amazed to discover the abundance of native plants in Nevada and Placer counties — over 2,000 species.

She has been president of the Redbud Chapter of the CNPS for the past five years and has been Co-Plant Sale chair for the past four years.