It’s all in the cards for LWW Duplicate Bridge Club players

Steve and Dawn Poole like to stay active, from tennis, hiking, and travel to playing bridge with the Lake Wildwood Duplicate Bridge Club.

Dawn Poole, left, and Steve Poole, right, joined Rus Richter and other players at the Lake Wildwood Duplicate Bridge Club’s game on Nov. 2 at the Community Center.

Photo by Jeff Heyser

After they retired from CSU Stanislaus and moved to Lake Wildwood full time in 2018, Dawn started researching bridge rules as a natural progression from games like hearts and spades. Dawn, a professor of educational technology, would share what she learned with Steve, and they soon started playing practice hands on the Fun Bridge website.

“We’ve always both been competitive and enjoyed the competitive challenges of games,” Dawn notes. “We like to do so many activities that are physical in nature, so something that we could do that doesn’t further tax our bodies was appealing. I didn’t know anything specifically about bridge – it’s just something that I knew challenged people.”

Just a few months into their adventure, they were ready to join the Duplicate Bridge Club’s in-person games. They also took advantage of free lessons from club director Jim Hook and long-time player E.B. McGowan. “When we first started playing duplicate, we really didn’t know a whole lot and people gave us good suggestions. Then, after we got more experience, things made more sense,” Dawn says.

Of course, like everything else, the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to the in-person games.

That’s when the Pooles learned about Bridge Base Online (BBO), which offered both competitive and friendly online games. They started playing four to five times a week, which pushed their game to the next level. “With BBO, you can see how the hands played out and play it over and over again. That makes you get better much faster,” says Steve, who was a lecturer in mathematics.

After more than a year of hosting online games on BBO, the Duplicate Bridge Club relaunched in-person games in October. The club plays at 1 p.m. Tuesdays in the Community Center, and the games are sanctioned by the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL). Table fees are $3 per person, and proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required.

Players come from a variety of levels, from Life Masters to newer players like the Pooles – who ended up in first place at the Nov. 2 game. “If anyone is a little reluctant to start playing because of their skills or they feel like they don’t know enough to do it, I would encourage them to just take the leap and not worry about results,” Dawn says.

“It’s sort of like golf,” Steve adds. “At first, you don’t worry about the score. You know you’re not going to be great right away.”

For more information about playing with the Lake Wildwood Duplicate Bridge Club, contact membership chair Pam Moreland at 530-615-4128 or pjmoreland12@gmail.com .