Is there Anything Good About the Golf Budget? Yes! Monthly Payments

The Golf Committee has been working the past few months with our Golf Pro, Jim Knight, to come up with as reasonable a fee program as possible with the current number of golfers utilizing our beautiful golf course. We have poured over historical data, trying to determine how many members will play how many rounds in the coming year. We developed recommendations to send to Administration, and for the most part they were accepted as is. Details of all plans will be provided by Administration soon.

The Draft Budget has now been approved for publication and it recommends an annual increase of $200 (from $1800 to $2000) for 18 hole Daily Unlimited member play. Not good news, but it’s still a good deal for the quality of golf we have here at Lake Wildwood. The Break-Even Point for this plan versus paying the daily rate is 57/58 rounds. The good news is you can pay $167/month instead of the full $2,000. For those who still wish to pay all at once, you will be able to do so.

The approved Draft Budget also eliminates the buy in program that has proven the past two years to be detrimental to achieving a successful budget. This program was most likely beneficial to some of our golfers, but unfortunately made it very difficult to predict what revenues we could count on to make our budget.

We have instituted a new 9 hole Daily Unlimited play program for an annual fee of $1,250 (9 holes/day max.; more play in a day for a fee of $25 for additional 9 holes). Break-even point for this package is 50 rounds. This plan may also be paid monthly at $105/month or the total amount may be paid with your regular assessment.

Cart fees remain the same at $400 annually or $34/month. The member daily fees for 18 holes remains at $35 as does the member daily fee for 9 holes of $25.

The Guest Pass program of 10 rounds for $400 ($40/round) will continue. Weekend guest fees will go up to $50 (from $49, a Golf Shop accounting issue!); and Daily Guest fees (M-Th) will decrease to $40.

Outside Tournament Fees have increased from $1500 to $2000. We also recently changed the Rule that will allow the booking of additional outside tournaments, as long as they don’t diminish our member’s golfing experience. Outside tournaments not only bring in revenue to help support the course, but also attract additional dollars for our Food & Beverage operation.

The Public Unlimited Program (PUP) will increase a similar percentage as the 18 hole Unlimited package; from $2350 to $2640. PUPs will also be able to pay monthly if they wish ($220/mo.).

You may be asking why do our fees keep increasing. Basically, we need to try to cover the cost to maintain our course. Those costs are increasing and we are losing golfers as well. You might say we’re getting hit with a “double whammy”!

We have been consistently losing annual members by about 3-5% each year for the past 10 years or so. Some of you remember a time when the Unlimited Annual package was in the $400-$600 range. We also had 700-800 annual members in those days, and it was difficult to get a tee time. Today, we have about 250 members that buy an annual package.

This past year, in addition to the expected 3% attrition due to aging out, an additional 20 members failed to renew due to health reasons.

By going to a monthly payment plan we come more in line with most golf courses in our area. We are still a bargain compared to Peachtree at $349/month for unlimited play or Alta Sierra with a $350/month per member play.

How can we turn this around? The Sustainability work group of the Golf Committee has been working diligently at coming up with ideas to bring more golfers to Lake Wildwood and to also encourage those already in the Community to come out and play. You will be seeing more results of their efforts in the months to come.

We implemented the Public Unlimited Package (PUP) this year, and have recommended it be continued. We currently have 13 non-Lake Wildwood golfers using our facility, with no detrimental impact on our members. These new golfers are also using our Bar and Restaurant and contributing to its increasing success. We are hoping to Max out with 20 next year to test our self-imposed limit.

With the support of our Board of Directors, the Community Relations Committee (CRC) is planning to go outside the gates to do some marketing presentations to targeted groups of potential golfers in the Bay Area and other locales. The Golf Sustainability work group is participating in this effort.

All we need is 40 more annual members above our attrition rate to stabilize our fees. That means all of us should be recruiting our neighbors to play and our colleagues from our former home courses to move to Lake Wildwood. If we all become sales agents for our golf course we can reverse the trend. Otherwise we can expect to continue to see increasing costs.

Hit ‘Em Straight